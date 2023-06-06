Cordillera Blanca

Hiking in the Huascaran National Park in Peru.

Getty Images

One of the most breathtaking parts of the continent (both figuratively and literally), the Cordillera Blanca is the world’s highest tropical mountain range and encompasses some of South America’s highest mountains. Andean leviathans include the majestic Nevado Alpamayo (19,511ft/5947m), once termed ‘the most beautiful mountain in the world’ by the Austrian Alpine Club. Others include Nevado Huascarán (at 22,205ft/6768m, Peru’s highest), Pucajirca (19,835ft/6046m), Nevado Quitaraju (19,803ft/6036m) and Nevado Santa Cruz (Nevado Pucaraju; 20,535ft/6259m).

  • Wooden boats anchored on Paron lake in Cordillera Blanca.

    Laguna Parón

    Cordillera Blanca

    The largest lake in the Cordillera Blanca — a snowcapped range of the Andes in west central Peru — and a gorgeous natural reservoir, Laguna Paron is a…

  • Lagunas Llanganuco

    Lagunas Llanganuco

    Cordillera Blanca

    A dirt road ascends 1350m from Yungay, winding over 28km to the Llanganuco Valley and its two robin-egg blue lakes, which are also known as Laguna…

  • Pastoruri Glacier

    Pastoruri Glacier

    Cordillera Blanca

    Still hanging on by the skin of its teeth high up in the Cordillera Blanca, the rapidly retreating Pastoruri glacier is one of the few remaining glaciers…

Northern exposure: traveling Peru's magnificent North

Aug 21, 2018 • 5 min read

