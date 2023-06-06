Overview

One of the most breathtaking parts of the continent (both figuratively and literally), the Cordillera Blanca is the world’s highest tropical mountain range and encompasses some of South America’s highest mountains. Andean leviathans include the majestic Nevado Alpamayo (19,511ft/5947m), once termed ‘the most beautiful mountain in the world’ by the Austrian Alpine Club. Others include Nevado Huascarán (at 22,205ft/6768m, Peru’s highest), Pucajirca (19,835ft/6046m), Nevado Quitaraju (19,803ft/6036m) and Nevado Santa Cruz (Nevado Pucaraju; 20,535ft/6259m).