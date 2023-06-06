Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
One of the most breathtaking parts of the continent (both figuratively and literally), the Cordillera Blanca is the world’s highest tropical mountain range and encompasses some of South America’s highest mountains. Andean leviathans include the majestic Nevado Alpamayo (19,511ft/5947m), once termed ‘the most beautiful mountain in the world’ by the Austrian Alpine Club. Others include Nevado Huascarán (at 22,205ft/6768m, Peru’s highest), Pucajirca (19,835ft/6046m), Nevado Quitaraju (19,803ft/6036m) and Nevado Santa Cruz (Nevado Pucaraju; 20,535ft/6259m).
Cordillera Blanca
The largest lake in the Cordillera Blanca — a snowcapped range of the Andes in west central Peru — and a gorgeous natural reservoir, Laguna Paron is a…
Cordillera Blanca
A dirt road ascends 1350m from Yungay, winding over 28km to the Llanganuco Valley and its two robin-egg blue lakes, which are also known as Laguna…
Cordillera Blanca
Still hanging on by the skin of its teeth high up in the Cordillera Blanca, the rapidly retreating Pastoruri glacier is one of the few remaining glaciers…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Cordillera Blanca with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Peru $25.99