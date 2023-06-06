Niue

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A popular swimming spot on Niue Island

Getty Images/Design Pics RF

Overview

Niue (pronounced 'New-ay' – which means 'behold the coconut') may be the world’s smallest independent nation, but the Pacific island known as the ‘Rock of Polynesia’ (or just 'the Rock') packs in plenty of surprises for the bold traveller. The island sits in the middle of the triangle formed by Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands. This is rugged terrain: ditch the deck chair and unpack your hiking boots and sense of adventure.

Articles

Latest stories from Niue

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

The Pacific island of Niue is the first whole country to become a dark sky nation

Mar 9, 2020 • 2 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Niue