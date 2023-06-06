Overview

Niue (pronounced 'New-ay' – which means 'behold the coconut') may be the world’s smallest independent nation, but the Pacific island known as the ‘Rock of Polynesia’ (or just 'the Rock') packs in plenty of surprises for the bold traveller. The island sits in the middle of the triangle formed by Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands. This is rugged terrain: ditch the deck chair and unpack your hiking boots and sense of adventure.