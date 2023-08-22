Shop
For those who have been lucky enough to visit, Niger is a desert republic filled with ancient caravan cities at the edge of the Sahara.
The sprawling Musée National du Niger is one of West Africa's standouts. Numerous themed pavilions, each tipping their hat to Hausa architecture, give…
The Petit Marché is smack-dab in the centre of town and merits a visit. Self-caterers can go crazy, squeezing fruit and veg to their hearts content in…
