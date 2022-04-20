Midelt

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aerial view of Midelt cityscape in shadow, Morocco

Getty Images/Blend Images

Overview

Midelt sits in apple country between the Middle and the High Atlas and makes a handy break between Fez and the desert. Coming from the north, in particular, the landscape offers some breathtaking views, especially of the eastern High Atlas, which seem to rise out of nowhere.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gorges d’Aouli

    Gorges d’Aouli

    Midelt

    A drive through this spectacular gorge, following the river along a badly degraded road from Midelt, is truly breathtaking. Past the first abandoned…

  • Apple Statue

    Apple Statue

    Midelt

    The lands around Midelt are apple-growing country, hence this oversized statue of an apple perched atop Midelt's main roundabout in the centre of town. It…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Midelt with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Midelt