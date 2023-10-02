Agafay Desert

Overview

If you don't have time to traverse mountain passes, you can take an overnight trip to the Agafay Desert: a rough, dry, moon-like expanse 40km southwest of Marrakesh down the Route d'Amizmiz. This is a favourite playground for weekending Marrakshis who come for horse-riding, dune-gazing and canoeing on Lalla Takerkoust, a man-made reservoir. In spring wheat and wildflowers predominate; in summer and autumn it really does look like the desert.

