Teotitlán del Valle

Overview

A famous weaving village, located about 25km southeast of Oaxaca, Teotitlán has been renowned for its weaving wares since pre-Hispanic times: the village had to pay tributes of cloth to the Aztecs. Quality today is high, and traditional dyes made from natural sources like indigo, cochineal and moss have been revived (though some weavers still use much cheaper synthetic dyes). The variety of designs is enormous – from Zapotec gods and Mitla-style geometric patterns to imitations of paintings by Rivera and Picasso.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Iglesia Preciosa Sangre de Cristo

    Iglesia Preciosa Sangre de Cristo

    Teotitlán del Valle

    From the plaza, steps rise to this handsome 17th-century church with a fine broad churchyard and colorful 18th-century frescoes inside. It was built atop…

  • Museo Comunitario Balaa Xtee Guech Gulal

    Museo Comunitario Balaa Xtee Guech Gulal

    Teotitlán del Valle

    Facing the Mercado de Artesanías on the central plaza, this interesting community-run museum displays local archaeological finds as well as exhibits on…

