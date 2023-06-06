Overview

Known by most as Melaque (meh-lah-keh), this kick-back beach resort is a popular vacation destination for Mexican families and a low-key winter hangout for snowbirds. The main activities are swimming, lazing on the beach, watching pelicans fish at sunrise and sunset, climbing to the mirador (lookout) at the bay’s western end, prowling the plaza and public market, and walking the beach to Barra de Navidad.