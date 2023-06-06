Manzanillo

Port of Manzanillo, Mexico

Overview

Though it boasts miles of golden sands, Manzanillo puts bread on the table by being one of the Mexican Pacific's major seaports; tourism takes second place. The beaches are none too clean, and the dimensions – it's 20km from the old town to the best beach at Playa Olas Altas – make it a drag to get around without a car.

  • Boquita beach in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico.

    Playa La Boquita

    Manzanillo

    Playa La Boquita is a beach with calm waters at the mouth of a lagoon where fishermen lay out their nets to dry by day, and shove off by night. The beach…

  • Playa Miramar

    Playa Miramar

    Manzanillo

    Boasting the best surfing and bodysurfing waves in the area, the long and beautiful Playa Miramar is an ideal place to take the plunge and rent a…

  • Playa Azul

    Playa Azul

    Manzanillo

    This 6km-long, curving strip of sand is rather steep and buffeted by Pacific surf, so it's better for sunbathing and walking than swimming. It stretches…

  • Playa Las Brisas

    Playa Las Brisas

    Manzanillo

    Just across the harbor from the old town, this long stretch of sand is backed by a fast-growing zone of hotels, restaurants and bars. Buses marked 'Las…

  • Playa Santiago

    Playa Santiago

    Manzanillo

    On the far side of the Península de Santiago from town, this is one of Manzanillo's cleaner beaches and part of the 8km-long Santiago Bay. Buses marked …

  • Playa La Audiencia

    Playa La Audiencia

    Manzanillo

    Playa La Audiencia, lining a gorgeous cove on the west side of Península de Santiago, has tranquil water and is popular for waterskiing and other noisy…

  • Playa Olas Altas

    Playa Olas Altas

    Manzanillo

    True to its name (Big Waves Beach), this attractive stretch of sand has lovely surfable breakers and is backed by a handful of simple beach restaurants.

  • Playa San Pedrito

    Playa San Pedrito

    Manzanillo

    Around a kilometer from the main plaza, this is the closest beach to the old town, but also the dirtiest.

