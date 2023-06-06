Semporna

The scenic view of the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, Semporna, Sabah, from the top of Boheydulang Island.

©Ecoculture/Getty Images

Overview

The main reason to come to Semporna is to get yourself over to the Semporna Archipelago, a short boat journey away. The dive companies are all conveniently located in the same area, and many have a dive center at the resorts on Mabul Island. If you've booked your dive and stay from KK already, you'll be picked up from the airport by your respective tour company and spirited straight to Semporna's port and onto your end destination, so there's no need to stay a night here.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tun Sakaran Marine Park

    Tun Sakaran Marine Park

    Semporna

    Also known as the Semporna Islands Marine Park, this 350-sq-km protected area, a short boat ride from Semporna, comprises eight islands and two reefs…

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Semporna

    Dominating the waterfront with its elegant golden cupola and soaring minarets, this sky-blue mosque is probably the best-looking thing in Semporna,…

