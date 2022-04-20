Kiribati

Christmas Island

  • Abemama

    Abemama

    Kiribati

    Abemama, which still has a 'royal family', nearly became the Gilbert Islands' post-war capital, but Tarawa finally won out because of the easier access…

  • Abaiang

    Abaiang

    Kiribati

    Abaiang (the name means 'north land') is the most easily accessed of the outer islands, but it still offers a typically remote experience. Small children…

  • Butaritari

    Butaritari

    Kiribati

    One of the Outer Gilbert Islands, Butaritari is Kiribati's greenest island, with breadfruit, coconut, pandanus and other fruit-bearing trees flourishing…

