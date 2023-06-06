Amboseli National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Zebras and wildebeests grazing, Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Getty Images/Mint Images RM

Overview

Amboseli belongs in the elite of Kenya’s national parks, and it’s easy to see why. Its signature attraction is the sight of hundreds of big-tusked elephants set against the backdrop of Africa’s best views of Mt Kilimanjaro (5895m). Africa’s highest peak broods over the southern boundary of the park, and while cloud cover can render the mountain’s massive bulk invisible for much of the day, you’ll be rewarded with stunning vistas when the weather clears, usually at dawn and/or dusk. Apart from guaranteed elephant sightings, you’ll also see wildebeest and zebras, and you’ve a reasonable chance of spotting lions, cheetahs and hyenas. The park is also home to over 370 bird species, and it has an excellent array of lodges and an agreeably mild, dry climate.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View of Amboseli National Park from Observation Hill.

    Normatior (Observation Hill)

    Amboseli National Park

    This pyramid-shaped hill is one of the only places in the park where you can get out and walk. The summit provides an ideal lookout from which to…

  • Elephant Research Camp

    Elephant Research Camp

    Amboseli National Park

    The elephants of Amboseli are among the most studied in the world, thanks largely to the work of Dr Cynthia Moss, whose books include The Amboseli…

  • Lake Amboseli

    Lake Amboseli

    Amboseli National Park

    Away to the northwest from the delta, this ‘lake’ occupies a large swathe of the park, but it’s usually bone dry, except after extended rains. At other…

  • Sinet Delta

    Sinet Delta

    Amboseli National Park

    From Normatior (Observation Hill), the northern route runs across the Sinet Delta, which is an excellent place for birdwatching. The vegetation is thicker…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Amboseli National Park

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

The wildlife conservation efforts that are saving Amboseli's safari riches

Dec 16, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Amboseli National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.