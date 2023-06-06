Overview

Stretching 70km from the Desert Hwy to the Dead Sea is the vast Wadi Mujib, proudly called the ‘Grand Canyon of Jordan’. The spectacular chasm is also significant as the historic boundary between the ancient Amorites (to the north) and the Moabites (to the south). Moses is believed to have walked through Wadi Mujib, then known as the Arnon Valley. The King’s Highway crosses the wadi's upper reaches, while its lower reaches fall within the Mujib Biosphere Reserve – normally accessed from the Dead Sea Hwy.