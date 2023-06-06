Shop
Marking the end of Amalfi’s coastal road, Vietri sul Mare is the ceramics capital of Campania. Production dates back to Roman times, but it took off on an industrial scale in the 16th and 17th centuries with the development of high, three-level furnaces. The unmistakable local style – bold brush strokes and strong Mediterranean colours – found favour in the royal court of Naples, which became one of Vietri’s major clients. Later, in the 1920s and ’30s, the arrival of international artists (mainly Germans) led to a shake-up of traditional designs. These days, the centro storico (historic centre) is packed with decorative tiled-front shops selling ceramic wares of every description.
As the Amalfi cliff-sides fall away around Vietri sul Mare, the coastline reveals its longest and sandiest beaches. Vietri's 'beach' is actually a…
For a primer on Vietri’s ceramics past, head to this museum in the nearby village of Raito. Housed in a mildewed villa surrounded by a park, the museum…
