An ancient juniper tree frames the beach of Punta Capo Coda Cavallo - San Teodoro with the island of Tavolara in the background

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fun-loving San Teodoro lives to party in summer, with its glam beach bars and clubs providing an affordable alternative to the megabucks Costa Smeralda. The model resort is perfect, almost to the point of being characterless, but its pristine white-sand beaches are glorious. Water sports and boat excursions race you out to sea, while back on dry land, trekking, mountain biking and horse riding entice you from the beach towel.

  • Stagno San Teodoro

    Stagno San Teodoro

    San Teodoro

    Nestled amid fragrant macchia and wind-eroded granite formations, and backing onto La Cinta beach, this lagoon attracts ramblers and birdwatchers. Keep an…

