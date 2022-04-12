Overview

Fun-loving San Teodoro lives to party in summer, with its glam beach bars and clubs providing an affordable alternative to the megabucks Costa Smeralda. The model resort is perfect, almost to the point of being characterless, but its pristine white-sand beaches are glorious. Water sports and boat excursions race you out to sea, while back on dry land, trekking, mountain biking and horse riding entice you from the beach towel.