Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Fun-loving San Teodoro lives to party in summer, with its glam beach bars and clubs providing an affordable alternative to the megabucks Costa Smeralda. The model resort is perfect, almost to the point of being characterless, but its pristine white-sand beaches are glorious. Water sports and boat excursions race you out to sea, while back on dry land, trekking, mountain biking and horse riding entice you from the beach towel.
San Teodoro
Nestled amid fragrant macchia and wind-eroded granite formations, and backing onto La Cinta beach, this lagoon attracts ramblers and birdwatchers. Keep an…
Get to the heart of San Teodoro with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide