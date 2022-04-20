Peschici

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Italy, Apulia, Gargano, Peschici village and beach

Getty Images

Overview

Perched above a turquoise sea and tempting beach, Peschici, like Vieste, is a cliff-clinging Amalfi lookalike. Its tight-knit old walled town of Arabesque whitewashed houses acts as a hub to a wider resort area. The small town gets crammed in summer, so book in advance. Boats zip across to the Isole Tremiti in high season, and there are a couple of excellent places to eat.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Castello di Peschici

    Castello di Peschici

    Peschici

    Peschici's medieval hilltop castle stands sentinel over the town's port, and inside there is a fascinating Museum of Torture with life-sized replicas of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Peschici with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Peschici