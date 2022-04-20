Shop
Perched above a turquoise sea and tempting beach, Peschici, like Vieste, is a cliff-clinging Amalfi lookalike. Its tight-knit old walled town of Arabesque whitewashed houses acts as a hub to a wider resort area. The small town gets crammed in summer, so book in advance. Boats zip across to the Isole Tremiti in high season, and there are a couple of excellent places to eat.
Peschici
Peschici's medieval hilltop castle stands sentinel over the town's port, and inside there is a fascinating Museum of Torture with life-sized replicas of…
