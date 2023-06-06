Gallipoli

View of Gallipoli, Italy

Like Taranto, Gallipoli is a two-part town: the modern hub is based on the mainland, while the older centro storico inhabits a small island that juts out into the Ionian Sea. With a raft of serene baroque architecture usurped only by Lecce, it is, arguably, the prettiest of Salento’s smaller settlements.

  • Cattedrale di Sant'Agata

    Cattedrale di Sant'Agata

    Gallipoli

    On the island, Gallipoli's 17th-century cathedral is a baroque beauty that could compete with anything in Lecce. Not surprisingly, Giuseppe Zimbalo, who…

  • Frantoio Ipogeo

    Frantoio Ipogeo

    Gallipoli

    This is only one of some 35 olive presses buried in the tufa rock below the town. It was here, between the 16th and early 19th centuries, that local…

  • Museo Civico

    Museo Civico

    Gallipoli

    Founded in 1878, this dusty museum of history and natural history is a 19th-century time capsule, featuring fish heads, ancient sculptures, a 3rd-century…

  • Farmacia Provenzana

    Farmacia Provenzana

    Gallipoli

    Now housing a cosmetics and fragrance shop, this beautifully decorated pharmacy dates to 1814.

