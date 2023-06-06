Lake Orta

Pella - Lago d'Orta

Enveloped by thick, dark-green woodlands, tranquil Lake Orta (aka Lake Cusio) could make a perfect elopers’ getaway. Measuring 13.4km long by 2.5km wide, it’s separated from its bigger and better-known eastern neighbour, Lake Maggiore, by Monte Mottarone. The focal point of the lake is the captivating medieval village of Orta San Giulio, often referred to simply as Orta.

  • Valstrona

    Valstrona

    Lake Orta

    This picturesque region northwest of Lake Orta makes for a splendid day's drive. West out of Omegna, 14km of winding valley road follows a deep river…

  • Orta San Giulio

    Orta San Giulio

    Lake Orta

    Overlooking the forest-lined banks of the shimmering Lake Orta, this shore-hugging village has abundant allure. It occupies a kidney-shaped peninsula with…

Neat rows of vines dotted with historic villas and farmhouses.

Hiking

Alps, art and aperitivo: 10 reasons to visit Piedmont

Aug 24, 2018 • 7 min read

