Overview

This little beach town is the port for public ferries connecting Bali with Lombok and Nusa Penida; there are also fast boats to Lombok and the Gilis. When not inundated by travelers in transit, it has a laid-back vibe and its accommodation, eating and drinking options are solidly geared towards the backpacker and diving markets. Though its location on a small bay with a curve of beach is attractive, the town itself isn't the prettiest – don't come here seeking a sybaritic sojourn.