Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
This little beach town is the port for public ferries connecting Bali with Lombok and Nusa Penida; there are also fast boats to Lombok and the Gilis. When not inundated by travelers in transit, it has a laid-back vibe and its accommodation, eating and drinking options are solidly geared towards the backpacker and diving markets. Though its location on a small bay with a curve of beach is attractive, the town itself isn't the prettiest – don't come here seeking a sybaritic sojourn.
Padangbai
Walk southwest from the ferry terminal and follow the trail up the hill for about 1.3km to Bias Tugal, also known as Pantai Kecil (Little Beach), on the…
Padangbai
See the place where Empu Kuturan – who introduced the caste system to Bali in the 11th century – is said to have lived by following a path up to this…
Padangbai
On the far side of Padangbai's eastern headland, about a 500m walk from the town centre, is this small sandy beach. It has a couple of warungs and gentle,…
Padangbai
A small Hindu temple in the western section of Padangbai; to find it, continue walking past the mosque.
Padangbai
Small mosque located at the west end of Padangbai, near the post office.
Padangbai
One of Padangbai's major temples, in the centre of town.
Padangbai
Hindu temple close to the beach, in the centre of town.
Get to the heart of Padangbai with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide