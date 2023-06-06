Padangbai

This little beach town is the port for public ferries connecting Bali with Lombok and Nusa Penida; there are also fast boats to Lombok and the Gilis. When not inundated by travelers in transit, it has a laid-back vibe and its accommodation, eating and drinking options are solidly geared towards the backpacker and diving markets. Though its location on a small bay with a curve of beach is attractive, the town itself isn't the prettiest – don't come here seeking a sybaritic sojourn.

  • Bias Tugal

    Bias Tugal

    Padangbai

    Walk southwest from the ferry terminal and follow the trail up the hill for about 1.3km to Bias Tugal, also known as Pantai Kecil (Little Beach), on the…

  • Pura Silayukti

    Pura Silayukti

    Padangbai

    See the place where Empu Kuturan – who introduced the caste system to Bali in the 11th century – is said to have lived by following a path up to this…

  • Blue Lagoon Beach

    Blue Lagoon Beach

    Padangbai

    On the far side of Padangbai's eastern headland, about a 500m walk from the town centre, is this small sandy beach. It has a couple of warungs and gentle,…

  • Pura Penataran

    Pura Penataran

    Padangbai

    A small Hindu temple in the western section of Padangbai; to find it, continue walking past the mosque.

  • Masjid Padang Bai

    Masjid Padang Bai

    Padangbai

    Small mosque located at the west end of Padangbai, near the post office.

  • Pura Dalem

    Pura Dalem

    Padangbai

    One of Padangbai's major temples, in the centre of town.

  • Pura Segara

    Pura Segara

    Padangbai

    Hindu temple close to the beach, in the centre of town.

