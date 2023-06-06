Overview

Breathtaking Hydra is one of the only Greek islands that is free of wheeled vehicles. No cars. No scooters. Just tiny marble-cobbled lanes, donkeys, rocks and sea. Artists (Brice Marden, Nikos Chatzikyriakos-Ghikas, Panayiotis Tetsis), musicians (Leonard Cohen), actors and celebrities (Melina Mercouri, Sophia Loren) have all been drawn to Hydra over the years. In addition to the island’s exquisitely preserved stone architecture, divine rural paths and clear, deep waters, you can find a good cappuccino along the harbour, which is great for people-watching.