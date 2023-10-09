Mont St-Michel

Sunrise over the monastery of Mont Saint-Michel. 500px Photo ID: 267366909 france, normandy, mont, saint-michel, saint, michel, drone, aerial, sunrise, dji, mavic air, mavic pro, castle, monastery, hdr, mavic

©Donald Yip/500px

Overview

It’s one of France’s most iconic images: the slender spires, stout ramparts and rocky outcrops of Mont St-Michel rising dramatically from the sea – or towering over slick, shimmering sands laid bare by the receding tide. Despite vast numbers of tourists, both the rock-top abbey and the narrow alleys below still manage to transport visitors back to the Middle Ages.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Le Mont Saint-Michel tidal island in beautiful twilight at dusk, Normandy, France 679580596

    Abbaye du Mont St-Michel

    Mont St-Michel

    Mont St-Michel's one main street, the Grande Rue, leads up the slope – past souvenir shops, eateries and a forest of elbows – to the star attraction of a…

  • La Merveille

    La Merveille

    Mont St-Michel

    The buildings on the northern side of the Mont are known as ‘The Marvel’. The famous cloître (cloister) is surrounded by a double row of delicately carved…

  • Église Abbatiale

    Église Abbatiale

    Mont St-Michel

    Built on the rocky tip of the mountain cone, the transept rests on solid rock, while the nave, choir and transept arms are supported by the rooms below…

  • Barrage du Mont St-Michel

    Barrage du Mont St-Michel

    Mont St-Michel

    Stop by the dam’s observation platform before you cross the bridge to the islet, from where you can see the workings of the dam over the River Couësnon…

  • Moulin de Moidrey

    Moulin de Moidrey

    Mont St-Michel

    Situated up on a hill, this old working windmill dates to the early 19th century and is quite a picture on the way to Mont St-Michel. You can buy flour,…

  • Brittany American Cemetery & Memorial

    Brittany American Cemetery & Memorial

    Mont St-Michel

    Almost 5000 Americans who died during the Normandy and Brittany campaigns of 1944 are buried or memorialised at the Brittany American Cemetery & Memorial,…

