Les Calanques

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Colorful kayaks in the famous French fjords,Calanques national park, Calanque d'En Vau bay, Cassis,Marseille, Southern France, Europe; Shutterstock ID 552162244

Shutterstock / Gaspar Janos

Overview

It feels like a miracle to find a refuge such as the Parc National des Calanques only a short distance from grimy, pressured Marseille. In parts of this diminutive 85-sq-km patch of scrubby, convoluted promontories, it's easy to believe you're miles from civilisation. Then a twist in a pine-clad gully reveals the entirety of France's second metropolis spread out within apparent touching distance; the calanques appear almost as its uninhabited suburbs.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Calanques National Park at dawn, view over the city of Marseille.

    Parc National des Calanques

    Les Calanques

    The calanques (coves) of the coast surrounding Marseille became France's 10th national park in 2012, preserving their astonishing beauty and harbouring an…

  • Calanque de Sormiou

    Calanque de Sormiou

    Les Calanques

    The largest calanque hit headlines in 1991 when diver Henri Cosquer from Cassis swam through a 150m-long passage 36m underwater and into a cave, only to…

  • En-Vau, Port-Pin & Port-Miou

    En-Vau, Port-Pin & Port-Miou

    Les Calanques

    To the east of the Parc National des Calanques, the stone-sculptured coast brings you to three remote calanques: En-Vau, Port-Pin and Port-Miou. A steep…

  • Calanque de Morgiou

    Calanque de Morgiou

    Les Calanques

    Rocky, pine-covered Cap Morgiou plunges to meet the Med at the eponymous Calanque de Morgiou – a pretty little port bobbing with fishing boats and sheer…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Les Calanques with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.