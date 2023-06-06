Isle of Wight

The Needles, Isle of Wight, UK

Overview

On the Isle of Wight these days there's something groovy in the air. For decades this slab of rock anchored off Portsmouth was a magnet for family holidays, and it still has seaside kitsch by the bucket and spade. But now the proms and amusement arcades are framed by pockets of pure funkiness. A long-running music festival draws party-goers, just-caught seafood is served in kooky fishers' cafes, and cool camping rules – here sites are dotted with yurts and vintage campervans. Yet still the isle's principal appeal remains: a mild climate, myriad outdoorsy activities and a 25-mile shore lined with beaches, dramatic white cliffs and tranquil sand dunes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Needles Old & New Battery

    Needles Old & New Battery

    Isle of Wight

    The Victorian fort complex at Wight's western tip is home to two gun emplacements where engrossing displays reveal how the site was established in 1862,…

  • Osborne House

    Osborne House

    Isle of Wight

    Lemon-frosted and Italianate, Osborne House is pure Victorian pomp. Built in the 1840s at the behest of Queen Victoria, the monarch grieved here for many…

  • Brading Roman Villa

    Brading Roman Villa

    Isle of Wight

    The exquisitely preserved mosaics here (including a famous cockerel-headed man) make this one of the finest Romano-British sites in the UK. Wooden…

  • St Helens Duver

    St Helens Duver

    Isle of Wight

    At this idyllic sand-and-shingle spit bordering the mouth of the River Yar, trails snake past swathes of sea pink, marram grass and rare clovers. It's…

  • St Catherine's Lighthouse

    St Catherine's Lighthouse

    Isle of Wight

    A crenellated 19th-century navigational aid that marks the island's southernmost point. Tours climb the 90-odd steps up to the lantern room, revealing…

  • Carisbrooke Castle

    Carisbrooke Castle

    Isle of Wight

    Charles I was imprisoned here before his execution in 1649. Today you can clamber the sturdy ramparts and play bowls on the very green the doomed monarch…

  • St Catherine's Oratory

    St Catherine's Oratory

    Isle of Wight

    Known locally as the Pepperpot, this 34ft, octagonal, 14th-century tower constitutes England's only surviving medieval lighthouse.

