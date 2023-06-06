Vilcabamba

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Oh, Vilcabamba: where mountains soar alluringly above town, where the balmy air is synonymous with longevity (it shot to fame for its high number of centenarians after Reader’s Digest did stories on them in 1955), where those who encounter it simply get waylaid – sometimes for months, sometimes years…

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tapichalaca Reserve

    Tapichalaca Reserve

    Vilcabamba

    The small Tapichalaca Reserve, 75km south of Vilcabamba, protects one of Ecuador’s most rare and endangered birds, the jocotoco antpitta (Grallaria…

  • Church

    Church

    Vilcabamba

    Small church on the south side of the Central Plaza.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Vilcabamba with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.