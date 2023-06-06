Baracoa

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Baracoa Bay, Cuba

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Beguiling, outlandish and surreal, Baracoa's essence is addictive. On the wet and windy side of the Cuchillos del Toa mountains, Cuba’s oldest and most isolated town exudes original atmosphere.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parque Natural Majayara

    Parque Natural Majayara

    Baracoa

    Southeast of town in the Parque Natural Majayara are a couple of magical hikes and swimming opportunities plus an archaeological trail in the grounds of a…

  • Fuerte Matachín

    Fuerte Matachín

    Baracoa

    Baracoa is protected by a trio of muscular Spanish forts. This one, built in 1802 at the southern entrance to town, houses the Museo Municipal. The small…

  • Playa Duaba

    Playa Duaba

    Baracoa

    Heading north on the Moa road, take the Hotel Porto Santo/airport turnoff and continue for 2km past the airport runway to a black-sand beach at the river…

  • Casa del Cacao

    Casa del Cacao

    Baracoa

    Baracoa, you will quickly ascertain (via your nose), is the center of Cuba's chocolate industry; cacao is grown hereabouts and subsequently chocolate-ized…

  • Castillo de Seboruco

    Castillo de Seboruco

    Baracoa

    Baracoa's highest fort was begun by the Spanish in 1739 and finished by the Americans in 1900. Barely recognizable as a fort these days, it serves as…

  • Bust of Hatuey

    Bust of Hatuey

    Baracoa

    Facing the cathedral is the Bust of Hatuey, a Taíno cacique (chief) who was burned at the stake near Baracoa in 1512 after resisting Spanish colonization…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Baracoa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Baracoa