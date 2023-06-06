Shop
The slender, fingerlike peninsula of Pelješac is coastal Croatia at its most relaxed. Blessed with craggy mountains, sweeping valleys, idyllic coves and fine wines, it’s a glorious place to visit. Two historic towns, Ston and Orebić, bookend the peninsula and the slow, winding drive between them is a very pleasant one indeed; allow an hour, or longer if you stop for wine tastings along the way. The peninsula's third-largest settlement is pretty little palm-lined Trpanj on the northern coast, where the car ferry leaves for Ploče.
Pelješac Peninsula
Perched dramatically on a headland above the pretty village of Trstenik, this impressive winery is run by the family of Napa Valley winemaker Mike Grgich…
Pelješac Peninsula
Wander through the extensive cellars then sit down to a free tasting of up to six wines from this acclaimed winery, one of the top producers of plavac…
