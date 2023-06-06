Pakleni Islands

Paklinski Islands famous yachting and sailing destination

Most visitors to Hvar Town visit the crystal-clear waters, hidden beaches and deserted lagoons of the Pakleni Islands (Pakleni otoci), a gorgeous chain of wooded isles that stretches out immediately in front of the town. Although the name is often translated as ‘Hell’s Islands’, it's thought to derive from paklina, a pine resin that was once harvested here to waterproof boats.

  • Sveti Klement

    Sveti Klement

    Pakleni Islands

    The largest of the Pakleni Islands by far, Sveti Klement supports three villages in its 5 sq km. Palmižana is set on a beautiful horseshoe bay, with a…

  • Marinkovac

    Marinkovac

    Pakleni Islands

    Marinkovac is best known for the raucous beach club on Stipanska bay. At the island's opposite end are pretty Ždrilca and lagoon-like Mlini. Both have…

  • Jerolim

    Jerolim

    Pakleni Islands

    The closest of the Pakleni Islands to Hvar, the island of Jerolim is entirely clothing optional.

