Mljet Island

Mljet

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Forest-shrouded Mljet is one of the most seductive of all the Adriatic islands. The establishment of a national park in 1960 at its western end put the island on the tourist map, but Mljet is anything but overrun. Visitors are almost entirely drawn to the tourist enclave around Pomena. The remainder of the island retains the unspoilt air of tranquillity that, according to legend, captivated Odysseus for seven years.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mljet National Park

    Mljet National Park

    Mljet Island

    Covering 5400 hectares of land and sea at the western end of the island of Mljet, this national park offers shady walking and cycling tracks, a ruggedly…

  • Sveta Marija

    Sveta Marija

    Mljet Island

    Tiny St Mary's Island lies on Veliko Jezero, not far from its southern shore. Boats (included in the park admission price) head here at least hourly…

  • Roman Palace

    Roman Palace

    Mljet Island

    It's hard to miss this impressive structure on the Polače waterfront; it's so large that the road now passes through the centre of it. Built around the…

Articles

Latest stories from Mljet Island

Food

