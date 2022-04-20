Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Forest-shrouded Mljet is one of the most seductive of all the Adriatic islands. The establishment of a national park in 1960 at its western end put the island on the tourist map, but Mljet is anything but overrun. Visitors are almost entirely drawn to the tourist enclave around Pomena. The remainder of the island retains the unspoilt air of tranquillity that, according to legend, captivated Odysseus for seven years.
Mljet Island
Covering 5400 hectares of land and sea at the western end of the island of Mljet, this national park offers shady walking and cycling tracks, a ruggedly…
Mljet Island
Tiny St Mary's Island lies on Veliko Jezero, not far from its southern shore. Boats (included in the park admission price) head here at least hourly…
Mljet Island
It's hard to miss this impressive structure on the Polače waterfront; it's so large that the road now passes through the centre of it. Built around the…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Mljet Island with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Western Balkans $29.99
Croatia $26.99
Pocket Dubrovnik & the Dalmatian Coast $13.99