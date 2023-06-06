Elqui Valley

"Montegrande is a very picturesque Andean mountain village in the Elqui Valley, Chile. It is also the birthplace of Gabriela Mistral, 1945 Nobel prize winner for literature."

The heart of Chilean pisco production, the Elqui Valley is carpeted with a broad cover of striated green. Famous for its futuristic observatories, seekers of cosmic energies, frequent UFO sightings, poet Gabriela Mistral and quaint villages, this is a truly enchanting – and enchanted – area, and one of the must-visit places in Norte Chico.

  • Observatorio Interamericano Cerro Tololo

    Observatorio Interamericano Cerro Tololo

    Elqui Valley

    Probing the mysteries of stars billions of miles into the past is all in a night's work at the futuristic Observatorio Interamericano Cerro Tololo, which…

  • Observatorio Cerro Mamalluca

    Observatorio Cerro Mamalluca

    Elqui Valley

    The star of the stargazing show, the purpose-built Observatorio Cerro Mamalluca, 9km northeast of Vicuña, is Elqui Valley's biggest attraction. So big, in…

  • Mausoleo Gabriela Mistral

    Mausoleo Gabriela Mistral

    Elqui Valley

    The gravesite of Gabriela Mistral lies on a hillside just south of Montegrande's main plaza. A winding path to the top is lined with quotes and…

  • Observatorio Collowara

    Observatorio Collowara

    Elqui Valley

    Like Mamalluca, the shiny hilltop Observatorio Collowara in Andacollo is built for tourists; no serious interstellar research is conducted here. Two-hour…

  • Planta Pisco Capel

    Planta Pisco Capel

    Elqui Valley

    Capel distills pisco at this facility and has its only bottling plant here. Located about 2km (a 20-minute walk) southeast of town, this large pisco maker…

  • Cervecería Guayacan

    Cervecería Guayacan

    Elqui Valley

    You won't get far in the Elqui Valley without someone offering you a Guayacan, and if you're even vaguely interested in beer, you should accept. This…

  • Centro Otzer Ling

    Centro Otzer Ling

    Elqui Valley

    A Buddhist stupa in a remote corner of northern Chile? You'll think you took a wrong turn off the Panamericana and somehow ended up in the Himalaya rather…

  • Museo Gabriela Mistral

    Museo Gabriela Mistral

    Elqui Valley

    The town's landmark Museo Gabriela Mistral, between Riquelme and Baquedano, celebrates one of Chile's most famous literary figures. Gabriela Mistral was…

A long-exposure photo of the Milky Way over the lights of the Elqui Valley

Wildlife & Nature

A stargazer's guide to the Elqui Valley

Jun 11, 2019 • 4 min read

