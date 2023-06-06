The Pantanal

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Lake in Porto Jofre - Pantanal - Mato Grosso - Brazil.Vitória Régia

Overview

Located in the heart of South America, the world’s largest wetland covers some 81,081 sq miles (210,000 sq km). The majority is in Brazil, split between the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. These open marshes are home to an immense variety of life – if you like to see animals in their natural environment, the Pantanal is an unmissable destination.

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from The Pantanal

Filter by interest:

Man and woman wearing backpacks, looking at city scape, elevated view from balcony, on vacation

Beaches

A beginner's guide to Brazil

Jan 21, 2016 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of The Pantanal with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.