Tshopo Falls, 3km north of Kisangani by the dam and the old Skol Brewery, is a pleasant place to enjoy the river. The sandy beach here was swept away in floods in 2014, but is slowly re-forming. There's a bar-restaurant (popular at night) nearby, and a resident monkey who likes to smoke cigarettes.
Tshopo Falls
Eastern DRC
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.72 MILES
Formerly Stanley Falls, Boyoma Falls are a series of rapids (waterfalls is a bit of a stretch) on the Congo River spread out over 100km south from…
3.64 MILES
Looking rather more like something you'd find in Northern India than Central Africa, Kisangani's imposing green, turreted mosque overlooks the Congo River…
Nearby Eastern DRC attractions
3.64 MILES
Looking rather more like something you'd find in Northern India than Central Africa, Kisangani's imposing green, turreted mosque overlooks the Congo River…
3.72 MILES
Formerly Stanley Falls, Boyoma Falls are a series of rapids (waterfalls is a bit of a stretch) on the Congo River spread out over 100km south from…