Tshopo Falls

Eastern DRC

LoginSave

Tshopo Falls, 3km north of Kisangani by the dam and the old Skol Brewery, is a pleasant place to enjoy the river. The sandy beach here was swept away in floods in 2014, but is slowly re-forming. There's a bar-restaurant (popular at night) nearby, and a resident monkey who likes to smoke cigarettes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Boyoma Falls

    Boyoma Falls

    3.72 MILES

    Formerly Stanley Falls, Boyoma Falls are a series of rapids (waterfalls is a bit of a stretch) on the Congo River spread out over 100km south from…

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    3.64 MILES

    Looking rather more like something you'd find in Northern India than Central Africa, Kisangani's imposing green, turreted mosque overlooks the Congo River…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern DRC attractions

1. Mosque

3.64 MILES

Looking rather more like something you'd find in Northern India than Central Africa, Kisangani's imposing green, turreted mosque overlooks the Congo River…

2. Boyoma Falls

3.72 MILES

Formerly Stanley Falls, Boyoma Falls are a series of rapids (waterfalls is a bit of a stretch) on the Congo River spread out over 100km south from…