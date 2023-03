Formerly Stanley Falls, Boyoma Falls are a series of rapids (waterfalls is a bit of a stretch) on the Congo River spread out over 100km south from Kisangani. The last rapids are just to the east of town, which is where the Wagenia fishermen set up their innovative fishing traps. It's an interesting excursion, but sadly one where tourists are routinely fleeced and where each tour often has hidden costs. The best plan is to go with a local.