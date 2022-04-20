This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…
Staré Město
Staré Město (Old Town) is the historic heart of medieval Prague, centred on one of Europe’s most spectacular town squares (Staroměstské náměstí; Old Town Square). The constant crowds impart a carnival atmosphere but don't detract from the impressive display of Gothic and baroque architecture, much of it floodlit by night, that includes some of the city's most iconic sights, notably the Old Town Hall Tower, the Astronomical Clock, the Municipal House and the Prague Jewish Museum.
Explore Staré Město
- Prague Jewish Museum
This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…
- MMunicipal House
Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…
- Astronomical Clock
Every hour, on the hour, crowds gather beneath the Old Town Hall Tower to watch the Astronomical Clock in action. Despite a slightly underwhelming…
- CChurch of Our Lady Before Týn
Its distinctive twin Gothic spires make the Týn Church an unmistakable Old Town landmark. Like something out of a 15th-century – and probably slightly…
- OOld Town Hall
Prague’s Old Town Hall, founded in 1338, is a hotchpotch of medieval buildings acquired piecemeal over the centuries, presided over by a tall Gothic tower…
- Old Town Square
One of Europe’s most beautiful and busiest urban spaces, the Old Town Square (Staroměstské náměstí, or Staromák for short) has been Prague’s principal…
- CChurch of St James
The great Gothic mass of the Church of St James began in the 14th century as a Minorite monastery church, and was given a beautiful baroque facelift in…
- AApple Museum
This shrine to all things Apple claims to be the world's biggest private collection of Apple products, with at least one of everything made by the company…
- OOld Jewish Cemetery
The Old Jewish Cemetery is Europe’s oldest surviving Jewish graveyard. Founded in the early 15th century, it has a palpable atmosphere of mourning even…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Staré Město.
See
