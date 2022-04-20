Staré Město (Old Town) is the historic heart of medieval Prague, centred on one of Europe’s most spectacular town squares (Staroměstské náměstí; Old Town Square). The constant crowds impart a carnival atmosphere but don't detract from the impressive display of Gothic and baroque architecture, much of it floodlit by night, that includes some of the city's most iconic sights, notably the Old Town Hall Tower, the Astronomical Clock, the Municipal House and the Prague Jewish Museum.