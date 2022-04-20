Staré Město

Staré Město (Old Town) is the historic heart of medieval Prague, centred on one of Europe’s most spectacular town squares (Staroměstské náměstí; Old Town Square). The constant crowds impart a carnival atmosphere but don't detract from the impressive display of Gothic and baroque architecture, much of it floodlit by night, that includes some of the city's most iconic sights, notably the Old Town Hall Tower, the Astronomical Clock, the Municipal House and the Prague Jewish Museum.

Explore Staré Město

  Prague Jewish Museum

    This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…

    Municipal House

    Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…

  Astronomical Clock

    Every hour, on the hour, crowds gather beneath the Old Town Hall Tower to watch the Astronomical Clock in action. Despite a slightly underwhelming…

    Church of Our Lady Before Týn

    Its distinctive twin Gothic spires make the Týn Church an unmistakable Old Town landmark. Like something out of a 15th-century – and probably slightly…

    Old Town Hall

    Prague’s Old Town Hall, founded in 1338, is a hotchpotch of medieval buildings acquired piecemeal over the centuries, presided over by a tall Gothic tower…

  Old Town Square

    One of Europe’s most beautiful and busiest urban spaces, the Old Town Square (Staroměstské náměstí, or Staromák for short) has been Prague’s principal…

    Church of St James

    The great Gothic mass of the Church of St James began in the 14th century as a Minorite monastery church, and was given a beautiful baroque facelift in…

    Apple Museum

    This shrine to all things Apple claims to be the world's biggest private collection of Apple products, with at least one of everything made by the company…

    Old Jewish Cemetery

    The Old Jewish Cemetery is Europe’s oldest surviving Jewish graveyard. Founded in the early 15th century, it has a palpable atmosphere of mourning even…

