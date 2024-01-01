Watching over the square are the twin towers of the baroque Holy Name of Jesus Church, completed in 1667 as part of the surrounding Jesuit college.
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Moravia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.03 MILES
Telč's sumptuous Renaissance chateau guards the northern end of the Telč peninsula. The chateau was rebuilt from the original Gothic structure in the 16th…
0.05 MILES
Around 150m of the extensive tunnelling system below the main square have been opened to visitors to explore and learn about the history of the city…
19.5 MILES
Dating from 1669, this Renaissance synagogue is the highlight of the Jewish Quarters with its beautifully restored frescoes and a wonderful historical…
0.19 MILES
The church and adjoining tower date from the late-Romanesque period of the early 13th century. The church has been rebuilt several times over the…
0.03 MILES
The Church of St James's impressive 60m-high Gothic tower dominates the central square. This 15th-century church replaced an older building dating from…
19.22 MILES
There was a chapel on this site way back in the early 12th century, when the church was connected to a Benedictine monastery. Although the church has been…
29.97 MILES
The Nationalparkhaus, near Hardegg, has loads of information and an exhibition on the park’s various ecosystems and animal residents, including wildcats,…
0.37 MILES
Kids will love this warehouse stuffed with all manner of classic cars, machinery, household goods, prams and machines. The text is mainly in Czech, but…
Nearby Moravia attractions
