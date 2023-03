Set in a tiny casa on the approach road to Cajobabo beach is the former home of Salustiano Leyva who, at the age of 11 in 1895, helped the freshly landed José Martí and Máximo Gómez to rest and plan their subsequent march west. The museum charts the events with maps and mementos. Leyva lived into the 1970s and was one of the few people to have met both Martí and Castro.