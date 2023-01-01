Five kilometers out of Baracoa on the road to Moa and then 1km inland, Finca Duaba offers a fleeting taste of the Baracoan countryside. It's a verdant farm surrounded with profuse tropical plants and embellished with a short cacao (fruit from which chocolate is made) trail that explains the history and characteristics of chocolate. There's also a good ranchón-style restaurant and the opportunity to swim in the Río Duaba. A bici-taxi can drop you at the road junction.