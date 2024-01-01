Remove your shoes for the meditative, spiraling climb up 144 wooden stairs to the top of the lighthouse for 360-degree views of the point from 30-some meters high. If you're only one or two people and the lighthouse keeper deems you suitably respectful, he might even let you ascend to the tippy-top to see the light and housing.
Faro de Maisí
Guantánamo Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.78 MILES
Baracoa's rite of passage is the 8km (up and down) hike to the top of this moody, mysterious mountain. Views from the summit (575m) and the flora and…
Museo Arqueológico 'La Cueva del Paraíso'
24.09 MILES
Baracoa's most impressive museum, La Cueva del Paraíso is a series of caves that were once Taíno burial chambers. Among nearly 2000 authentic Taíno pieces…
22.48 MILES
Southeast of town in the Parque Natural Majayara are a couple of magical hikes and swimming opportunities plus an archaeological trail in the grounds of a…
23.63 MILES
Baracoa is protected by a trio of muscular Spanish forts. This one, built in 1802 at the southern entrance to town, houses the Museo Municipal. The small…
27.27 MILES
Ten kilometers northwest of Baracoa, the Toa is the third-longest river on the north coast of Cuba and the country's most voluminous. It's also an…
27.36 MILES
Five kilometers out of Baracoa on the road to Moa and then 1km inland, Finca Duaba offers a fleeting taste of the Baracoan countryside. It's a verdant…
24.11 MILES
Baracoa, you will quickly ascertain (via your nose), is the center of Cuba's chocolate industry; cacao is grown hereabouts and subsequently chocolate-ized…
24.17 MILES
Baracoa's highest fort was begun by the Spanish in 1739 and finished by the Americans in 1900. Barely recognizable as a fort these days, it serves as…
Nearby Guantánamo Province attractions
13.73 MILES
Sweet and low-key Playa Manglito lies west of Boca de Yumurí, offering dead-easy access, a peaceful stretch of beach and a few restaurant options that…
4. Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción
24.03 MILES
After years of neglect, Baracoa's hurricane-battered historic cathedral has been lovingly restored using primarily Italian funding. There's been a…
24.05 MILES
Facing the cathedral is the Bust of Hatuey, a Taíno cacique (chief) who was burned at the stake near Baracoa in 1512 after resisting Spanish colonization…
24.08 MILES
On triangular Plaza Independencia (this being Baracoa, they couldn't have a square plaza) is the neoclassical Poder Popular, a municipal government…
