Faro de Maisí

Guantánamo Province

LoginSave

Remove your shoes for the meditative, spiraling climb up 144 wooden stairs to the top of the lighthouse for 360-degree views of the point from 30-some meters high. If you're only one or two people and the lighthouse keeper deems you suitably respectful, he might even let you ascend to the tippy-top to see the light and housing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • El Yunque

    El Yunque

    28.78 MILES

    Baracoa's rite of passage is the 8km (up and down) hike to the top of this moody, mysterious mountain. Views from the summit (575m) and the flora and…

  • Parque Natural Majayara

    Parque Natural Majayara

    22.48 MILES

    Southeast of town in the Parque Natural Majayara are a couple of magical hikes and swimming opportunities plus an archaeological trail in the grounds of a…

  • Fuerte Matachín

    Fuerte Matachín

    23.63 MILES

    Baracoa is protected by a trio of muscular Spanish forts. This one, built in 1802 at the southern entrance to town, houses the Museo Municipal. The small…

  • Río Toa

    Río Toa

    27.27 MILES

    Ten kilometers northwest of Baracoa, the Toa is the third-longest river on the north coast of Cuba and the country's most voluminous. It's also an…

  • Finca Duaba

    Finca Duaba

    27.36 MILES

    Five kilometers out of Baracoa on the road to Moa and then 1km inland, Finca Duaba offers a fleeting taste of the Baracoan countryside. It's a verdant…

  • Casa del Cacao

    Casa del Cacao

    24.11 MILES

    Baracoa, you will quickly ascertain (via your nose), is the center of Cuba's chocolate industry; cacao is grown hereabouts and subsequently chocolate-ized…

  • Castillo de Seboruco

    Castillo de Seboruco

    24.17 MILES

    Baracoa's highest fort was begun by the Spanish in 1739 and finished by the Americans in 1900. Barely recognizable as a fort these days, it serves as…

View more attractions

Nearby Guantánamo Province attractions

1. Playa Manglito

13.73 MILES

Sweet and low-key Playa Manglito lies west of Boca de Yumurí, offering dead-easy access, a peaceful stretch of beach and a few restaurant options that…

2. Parque Natural Majayara

22.48 MILES

Southeast of town in the Parque Natural Majayara are a couple of magical hikes and swimming opportunities plus an archaeological trail in the grounds of a…

3. Fuerte Matachín

23.63 MILES

Baracoa is protected by a trio of muscular Spanish forts. This one, built in 1802 at the southern entrance to town, houses the Museo Municipal. The small…

5. Bust of Hatuey

24.05 MILES

Facing the cathedral is the Bust of Hatuey, a Taíno cacique (chief) who was burned at the stake near Baracoa in 1512 after resisting Spanish colonization…

6. Poder Popular

24.08 MILES

On triangular Plaza Independencia (this being Baracoa, they couldn't have a square plaza) is the neoclassical Poder Popular, a municipal government…

8. Casa del Cacao

24.11 MILES

Baracoa, you will quickly ascertain (via your nose), is the center of Cuba's chocolate industry; cacao is grown hereabouts and subsequently chocolate-ized…