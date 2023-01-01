A beautiful, old building on Cayo Largo? You'd better believe it. Just past the turnoffs to the Sol resorts, the stone tower marking the Vivero de Crocodrilos dates from 1951 – the island's first construction. Here, you can meet real Cubans, who will show you the few animals that reside in and around the small lagoon – Kimbo the croc, Lola the iguana and a couple of turtles.

You can also climb the rickety ladder for decent views. This is where the plants that decorate your hotel grounds are grown.