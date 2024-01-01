Playa Tortuga

Isla de la Juventud & Cayo Largo del Sur

Beyond Playa los Cocos at the far end of the island is this beach, where sea turtles lay their eggs in the sand in the summer.

  • Palm trees on white sand at Playa Sirena on Cayo Largo. 98655236 tree, sand, cayo, palm, cuba, flora, playa, beach, white, plant, largo, sandy, sirena, island, beauty, tourism, caribbean, landscape, recreation

    Playa Sirena

    10.89 MILES

    Cayo Largo's (and, perhaps, Cuba's) finest beach is the broad westward-facing Playa Sirena, where 2km of powdery white sand is wide enough to accommodate…

  • Vivero de Crocodrilos

    Vivero de Crocodrilos

    8 MILES

    A beautiful, old building on Cayo Largo? You'd better believe it. Just past the turnoffs to the Sol resorts, the stone tower marking the Vivero de…

  • Cayo Rico

    Cayo Rico

    15.84 MILES

    A big day-trip destination between Cayo Largo and Isla de la Juventud. Boat excursions to the beaches leave from the hotels (for around CUC$85 per person)…

  • Cayo Iguana

    Cayo Iguana

    10.6 MILES

    Off the northwest tip of Cayo Largo, Cayo Iguana is home to, that's right, hundreds of iguanas. A catamaran trip with snorkeling and lunch will cost you…

  • Playa los Cocos

    Playa los Cocos

    4.59 MILES

    You can head up the island's east coast via this beach, where there is good snorkeling, but no shade or facilities. The paved road gives out after Playa…

  • Centro de Rescate de Tortugas Marinas

    Centro de Rescate de Tortugas Marinas

    10.07 MILES

    A small, often-closed complex beyond the airstrip on the northwest end of the island in the settlement of Combinado. From May to September guides here can…

