Beyond Playa los Cocos at the far end of the island is this beach, where sea turtles lay their eggs in the sand in the summer.
Playa Tortuga
Isla de la Juventud & Cayo Largo del Sur
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.89 MILES
Cayo Largo's (and, perhaps, Cuba's) finest beach is the broad westward-facing Playa Sirena, where 2km of powdery white sand is wide enough to accommodate…
8 MILES
A beautiful, old building on Cayo Largo? You'd better believe it. Just past the turnoffs to the Sol resorts, the stone tower marking the Vivero de…
15.84 MILES
A big day-trip destination between Cayo Largo and Isla de la Juventud. Boat excursions to the beaches leave from the hotels (for around CUC$85 per person)…
10.6 MILES
Off the northwest tip of Cayo Largo, Cayo Iguana is home to, that's right, hundreds of iguanas. A catamaran trip with snorkeling and lunch will cost you…
4.59 MILES
You can head up the island's east coast via this beach, where there is good snorkeling, but no shade or facilities. The paved road gives out after Playa…
Centro de Rescate de Tortugas Marinas
10.07 MILES
A small, often-closed complex beyond the airstrip on the northwest end of the island in the settlement of Combinado. From May to September guides here can…
Nearby Isla de la Juventud & Cayo Largo del Sur attractions
4.59 MILES
You can head up the island's east coast via this beach, where there is good snorkeling, but no shade or facilities. The paved road gives out after Playa…
8 MILES
A beautiful, old building on Cayo Largo? You'd better believe it. Just past the turnoffs to the Sol resorts, the stone tower marking the Vivero de…
3. Centro de Rescate de Tortugas Marinas
10.07 MILES
A small, often-closed complex beyond the airstrip on the northwest end of the island in the settlement of Combinado. From May to September guides here can…
10.6 MILES
Off the northwest tip of Cayo Largo, Cayo Iguana is home to, that's right, hundreds of iguanas. A catamaran trip with snorkeling and lunch will cost you…
10.89 MILES
Cayo Largo's (and, perhaps, Cuba's) finest beach is the broad westward-facing Playa Sirena, where 2km of powdery white sand is wide enough to accommodate…
15.84 MILES
A big day-trip destination between Cayo Largo and Isla de la Juventud. Boat excursions to the beaches leave from the hotels (for around CUC$85 per person)…