You can forge your own way into what's left of Cayo Santa María's natural habitat in this fauna refuge. A small booth (sometimes unmanned) with various signage is at a bend in the main road just after the Hotel Cayo Santa María. Trails include the Aguada del Bagá (1.2km), the Ensenada de Santa María (1.7km) and Punta Amanecer (5.6km).

It's lightly trodden (most tourists seem to prefer organized day trips).