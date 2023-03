This museum is in the former officers' club of the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes military barracks, 1km southeast of Parque Céspedes. On July 26, 1953, this garrison was attacked by 25 revolutionaries led by Ñico López in tandem with the assault on Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba to prevent reinforcements from being sent.

López escaped to Guatemala and was the first Cuban to befriend Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, but he was killed shortly after the Granma landed in 1956.