Abidjan is a challenging city to move around – it's vast and connected by mini-motorways – and you'll have to get in the swing of hailing taxis, negotiating fares and buzzing down the busy roads in order to get from one spot to another. But each neighbourhood's distinct feel gives you an insight into the vast scope of Abidjan's character and contradiction; it's quite common for sharp luxury to exist right next to painful poverty.
Make sure to dip into the markets, street-food stops, art galleries and a sleek bar or two.
2-Day Cote d'Ivoire Starter Package in Abidjan
Day 1: AbidjanYou be met at the airport and transferred to your hotel.You will receive welcoming introduction to Abidjan. You have the security of a driver from the airport to your hotel .Day 2: AbidjanYou will have an hour of travel consultation to help you with travel plans or the best way to spend free time between meetings or other obligations.You will be given an in depth local view of Abidjan on one of our wonderful 3 hour Abidjan tours.
West Africa Cruise - Accra to Marrakech
From the M/S Expedition, you’ll get the chance to explore one of Africa’s most vibrant (and curiously underexplored) regions from a hotel that goes wherever you do. The second leg of the 32-day West Africa Cruise, this 17-day trip focuses prominently on the roots of the West African slave trade with numerous chances for cultural and natural interaction in port cities and nature preserves along the coast. On-board activities range from open-air painting lessons on the deck to sommelier-led wine-tastings featuring top South African vintages.