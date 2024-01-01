Mercado Borbón

San José

The Mercado Borbón is a true sensory experience of sights and smells, and you might catch the daily hand-truck race among the workers. The focus is on produce, though it sells a bit of everything. Be aware: the streets can get sketchy around the Borbón. Keep a close watch on your bag.

