The most remote burial site at Tierradentro, El Aguacate (2000m) is reachable via a stiff 1¾-hour climb from San Andrés de Pisimbalá, with the best views en route. Most of the 42 tombs here have been destroyed by guaqueros (tomb raiders). There are 17 tombs open to visitors but only a few vaults still bear the remains of the original decoration. Look out for depictions of salamanders in Tomb 1. The trail is not always well-signposted; ask campesinos (peasants) for directions.