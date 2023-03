Located across the Río Magdalena 4km southwest of San José de Isnos (26km northeast of the town of San Agustín), this is the second-most important archaeological park in the region after the Parque Arqueológico. Its stone carvings include the largest anthropomorphic statue in the San Agustín area, which is 7m tall but with only 4m visible above ground. Take an Isnos-bound bus (COP$2500) and ask to be let off at the entrance.