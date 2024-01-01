Museum Las Lajas

Cali & Southwest Colombia

LoginSave

In the lower levels of the Santuario de Las Lajas church, this museum includes exhibits on the history of Las Lajas plus some religious art.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Green sculptures, carved in cypress bushes, adorn the corridors of the Tulcán Cemetery.

    Cementerio de Tulcán

    8.92 MILES

    Who would have thought the coolest thing you may see in Ecuador would be a cemetery? A maze of cypress trees – sculpted into bulbous, pre-Columbian totems…

  • Church of Las Lajas.

    Santuario de Las Lajas

    0.01 MILES

    This massive neo-gothic stone church is built directly against the rocky wall of the gorge where the miraculous image appeared. A gilded painting of the…

  • Landscape in El Angel ecological reserve in Ecuador.

    Reserva Ecológica El Ángel

    16.09 MILES

    The 16,000-hectare Reserva Ecológica El Ángel includes frailejones, rare, otherworldly plants with fuzzy leaves and thick trunks. From El Ángel, take the…

  • Santuario de Flora y Fauna Volcán Galeras

    Santuario de Flora y Fauna Volcán Galeras

    28.96 MILES

    Just 8km from the center of Pasto, Volcán Galeras (4267m), one of Colombia's most active volcanoes, continues to rumble and threaten. The upper slopes of…

View more attractions

Nearby Cali & Southwest Colombia attractions

1. Santuario de Las Lajas

0.01 MILES

This massive neo-gothic stone church is built directly against the rocky wall of the gorge where the miraculous image appeared. A gilded painting of the…

2. Cementerio de Tulcán

8.92 MILES

Who would have thought the coolest thing you may see in Ecuador would be a cemetery? A maze of cypress trees – sculpted into bulbous, pre-Columbian totems…

3. Reserva Ecológica El Ángel

16.09 MILES

The 16,000-hectare Reserva Ecológica El Ángel includes frailejones, rare, otherworldly plants with fuzzy leaves and thick trunks. From El Ángel, take the…