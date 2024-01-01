In the lower levels of the Santuario de Las Lajas church, this museum includes exhibits on the history of Las Lajas plus some religious art.
Museum Las Lajas
Cali & Southwest Colombia
8.92 MILES
Who would have thought the coolest thing you may see in Ecuador would be a cemetery? A maze of cypress trees – sculpted into bulbous, pre-Columbian totems…
0.01 MILES
This massive neo-gothic stone church is built directly against the rocky wall of the gorge where the miraculous image appeared. A gilded painting of the…
16.09 MILES
The 16,000-hectare Reserva Ecológica El Ángel includes frailejones, rare, otherworldly plants with fuzzy leaves and thick trunks. From El Ángel, take the…
Santuario de Flora y Fauna Volcán Galeras
28.96 MILES
Just 8km from the center of Pasto, Volcán Galeras (4267m), one of Colombia's most active volcanoes, continues to rumble and threaten. The upper slopes of…
