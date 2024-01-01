For a bird's-eye view of the pueblo and surrounding rock formations, head up to this lookout point above town, a straight 15-minute ascent east on Calle 4.
Mirador Santa Cruz
Boyacá, Santander & Norte de Santander
Área Natural Única Los Estoraques
0.52 MILES
This 6-sq-km protected area, one of Colombia's smallest, is an otherworldly delight of eroded and weathered brownstone rock formations sprouting skyward –…
