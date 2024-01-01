Catedral

Boyacá, Santander & Norte de Santander

The 17th-century Catedral was badly damaged during the earthquake of 1875 and altered in the reconstruction. The five-nave interior (two outer aisles were added at the beginning of the 20th century) is rather austere except for the magnificent main retable that survived the disaster. The central figure of San Pedro was made in Spain in 1618.

  • Museo de Arte Moderno Ramírez Villamizar

    Museo de Arte Moderno Ramírez Villamizar

    0.1 MILES

    In a 450-year-old mansion, this museum has about 40 works by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar, one of Colombia's most outstanding artists, born in Pamplona in…

  • Casa Colonial

    Casa Colonial

    0.22 MILES

    One of the oldest buildings in town, Casa Colonial dates from the early Spanish days. The collection includes some pre-Columbian pottery, colonial sacred…

  • Casa de las Cajas Reales

    Casa de las Cajas Reales

    0.16 MILES

    One of Pamplona's finest colonial mansions, La Casa de las Cajas Reales is currently occupied by a college, but visitors can ask the guard for permission…

  • Museo Arquidiocesano de Arte Religioso

    Museo Arquidiocesano de Arte Religioso

    0.13 MILES

    Features religious art comprising paintings, statues and altarpieces collected from the region. There is an especially impressive silver collection.

  • Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    0.16 MILES

    One of the oldest churches in the city, the Iglesia de Santo Domingo once served as Pamplona's cathedral.

  • Iglesia del Humilladero

    Iglesia del Humilladero

    0.33 MILES

    A small but attractive whitewashed colonial church standing guard over the cemetery.

  • Iglesia del Carmen

    Iglesia del Carmen

    0.2 MILES

    This fine restored colonial church is open for Mass at 3pm, 5pm and 6pm.

  • Casa de Mercado

    Casa de Mercado

    0.07 MILES

    This 19th-century market building is just off the main square.

