The 17th-century Catedral was badly damaged during the earthquake of 1875 and altered in the reconstruction. The five-nave interior (two outer aisles were added at the beginning of the 20th century) is rather austere except for the magnificent main retable that survived the disaster. The central figure of San Pedro was made in Spain in 1618.
Catedral
Boyacá, Santander & Norte de Santander
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo de Arte Moderno Ramírez Villamizar
0.1 MILES
In a 450-year-old mansion, this museum has about 40 works by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar, one of Colombia's most outstanding artists, born in Pamplona in…
0.22 MILES
One of the oldest buildings in town, Casa Colonial dates from the early Spanish days. The collection includes some pre-Columbian pottery, colonial sacred…
0.16 MILES
One of Pamplona's finest colonial mansions, La Casa de las Cajas Reales is currently occupied by a college, but visitors can ask the guard for permission…
Museo Arquidiocesano de Arte Religioso
0.13 MILES
Features religious art comprising paintings, statues and altarpieces collected from the region. There is an especially impressive silver collection.
0.16 MILES
One of the oldest churches in the city, the Iglesia de Santo Domingo once served as Pamplona's cathedral.
0.33 MILES
A small but attractive whitewashed colonial church standing guard over the cemetery.
0.2 MILES
This fine restored colonial church is open for Mass at 3pm, 5pm and 6pm.
0.07 MILES
This 19th-century market building is just off the main square.
