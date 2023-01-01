On Playa Cuevita, 5km south of El Valle along the coast, is the turtle-nesting sanctuary and research station of Estación Septiembre. From June to December sea turtles arrive to lay eggs. The best time to see them is at night. The conservation project is run by the community organization Caguama – visitors are essential to keep it running. Entry is by voluntary donation.

There are cabins (room per person with/without meals COP$80,000/40,000) you can stay in if you want to spend some time here.

You can walk to the sanctuary from El Valle (two hours), although a local guide is recommended to show you the way. Caguama staff can also organize nighttime turtle-watching tours departing from El Valle.