Parque Nacional Natural Sierra de La Macarena

The near-pristine PNN Sierra de La Macarena is one of Colombia's best-protected national parks and contains the fabulous rivers, streams and waterfalls collectively known as Caño Cristales. The main waterfalls and swimming holes are Piscina del Turista, Piscina de Carol Cristal, Cascada del Aguila, Cascada de Piedra Negra and Caño la Virgen. All access to the park is from the town of La Macarena, which sits just south of the park on the other side of the Río Guayabero.

You will be guided throughout the park, and to keep tourism impact low, groups are divided up into different parts of Caño Cristales.