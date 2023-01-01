Casa Museo Gabriel García Márquez

This excellent museum is housed in a reconstruction of the house where García Márquez was born in 1927. The original house was sold by the family and knocked down decades ago, and even though the current structure is a fake, each building has been faithfully re-created. Panels (in Spanish only) describe various scenes from books that were set there and link the various buildings to episodes in Gabo's work.

Don't miss the absolutely enormous tree with its incredible roots, one of the few surviving original features of the household, in the back courtyard.